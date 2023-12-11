Mantooth Company Celebrates the Holiday Season Raising $1,000 and 80 Meal Kits for Neighbor to Neighbor

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

This Thanksgiving season, Mantooth Company expressed the company’s special appreciation for giving back and making a positive impact through collaboration with clients by once again spearheading an initiative to raise funds for Neighbor to Neighbor’s (N2N) Thanksgiving Meal Kit program.

“The holidays aren’t just about acknowledging our blessings,” said owner Connie Hanrahan, “It’s about channeling them into meaningful actions that uplift and support those in need.”

Connie and her team at Mantooth Company reached out to clients for their support. Clients donated toward the purchase of meal kits. Their generosity not only covered the goal of 80 meal kits but an additional $1,000 for Neighbor to Neighbor. Participating Mantooth Company clients include Houska Automotive, John Hanrahan The Group, Breeze Thru Car Wash, Integrated Computer Consulting (ICC), Human Bean Northern Colorado, Ace Hardware of Fort Collins, Poudre Construction, The Picklr Loveland, Waypoint Bank, Big O Tires, Valor Elite Training, Kansas Analytical Services (KAS), Pathways, Goes Funeral Care, Connell Resources, and Columbine Health Systems.

The 80 meals and check for $1,000 were presented to Neighbor to Neighbor on November 23, 2023.

Thanks to the generosity of Walta & James Ruff and NeighborWorks America, the $1,000 donation was matched on Colorado Gives Day, doubling its impact.

