Town of Johnstown Approves Changes to Land Use and Development Code 

During the Town Council meeting held on November 27, 2023, Johnstown Town Council approved immediate changes to local ordinances to clarify the legal definition of ‘group homes’ and to provide standards and procedures to allow the Town to grant reasonable accommodations to persons with disabilities seeking equal access to housing under the Federal Fair Housing Act.

The changes will provide a framework and guidance for the introduction of ‘group homes’ into the Johnstown Community. Under the new requirements, a group home must be operated by a governmental agency or nonprofit qualified to provide care and supervision in order to operate in Johnstown. In addition, group homes shall be required to comply with state, county, and local codes, licensing requirements, and occupancy limits.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

Residents can find a detailed FAQ on group homes within the Johnstown Community at johnstown.colorado.gov/grouphomes