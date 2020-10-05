Missing Child Found Unharmed

The Larimer County Sherriff’s Office received a call from a homeowner a mile from Hunter Denny’s home on Saturday, October 3 at 7:30 am who had found an unauthorized person inside their home after being away for a few days.

After responding to the home, Larimer County Sherriff’s Office (LCSO) personnel found Hunter who was not harmed and in relatively good health regardless of being alone for several days. Hunter is now with his family and the LCSO is grateful for the support of the community during their search for Hunter.

The LCSO would like to thanks all the agencies involved with the investigation, including Larimer County Search and Rescue, Larimer County Department of Natural Resources Rangers, LCSO Posse, UCHealth Lifeline, Civil Air Patrol, Douglas County Search and Rescue, Rocky Mountain Rescue, Vail Mountain Rescue Group, Arapahoe Rescue Patrol, Poudre Fire Authority, Alpine Rescue Team, Laramie County Fire District #10, Search and Rescue Dogs of Colorado, Search and Rescue Dogs of the US, Front Range Rescue Dogs, and the numerous volunteers from the community.