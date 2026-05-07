Missing Greeley Woman Found Safe

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community response credited with helping locate missing resident

A Greeley woman previously reported missing has been safely located, according to the Greeley Police Department, highlighting the role of community awareness in resolving the case.

Community Message

Police confirmed that Judy Duprey, 41, was found after a public alert earlier in the day prompted residents to share information and remain vigilant. Authorities expressed gratitude for the community’s quick response, noting that public engagement can play a critical role in missing-person cases throughout Northern Colorado.

Duprey had been reported missing on April 20, 2025, after her out-of-state family last heard from her on March 12. At the time, she was believed to be unhoused and staying in or around Greeley. The case had been part of an ongoing effort by local law enforcement to keep missing-persons cases visible and encourage public tips.

Officials emphasized that even small pieces of information can make a difference in active investigations, and they continue to urge residents to report any relevant details in similar cases. Due to the sensitive nature of these investigations, law enforcement often limits public information to protect the privacy and dignity of those involved.

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Cases like this underscore the importance of community awareness and collaboration in keeping Northern Colorado residents safe.

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Attribution: Greeley Police Department