Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of a missing kayaker from Lon Hagler Reservoir Wednesday evening. The adult male kayaker was recovered by the CPW Marine Evidence Recovery Team with assistance from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Larimer County Search and Rescue, Larimer County Emergency Services, Larimer County Department of Natural Resources, Loveland Fire Rescue Fire Authority and Poudre Fire Authority. It does not appear the victim was wearing a life jacket.

The Larimer County Coroner will release the kayaker’s identity.

Always wear a life jacket while kayaking, paddle boarding and enjoying water recreation in the state. Make sure to check the weather forecast of state parks and state wildlife areas before heading to the area.