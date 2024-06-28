Big Red F Restaurant Group Partners With Local Farms, Continues Sustainable Seafood Advocacy

From Colorado-Grown Produce to Sustainable, Responsibly Harvested

Boutique Seafood, Big Red F’s Culinary Talent Continues a Legacy of

Quality

DENVER, Colo. – June 25, 2024 – Since its inception 30 years ago,

sustainable and local sourcing has been a priority for Big Red F

Restaurant Group, the independently owned and operated Boulder-based

group behind Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, The Post Chicken & Beer,

Centro Mexican Kitchen, West End Tavern and Velvet Elk Lounge. In the

1990s, founder Dave Query cultivated longstanding relationships with

local farmers, such as Boulder’s Fresh Herb Company, to supply his

restaurants – a practice that the group continues and expands upon

today.

For Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar’s five Colorado locations, culinary

director Sheila Lucero recently partnered with Hotchkiss-based Thistle

Whistle Farm for a restaurant-supported agriculture (RSA) program,

akin to Community Supported Agriculture (CSA). Lucero consulted with

Thistle Whistle before the growing season on what types of products

would work for Jax kitchens, provided the farm with seed money and

committed to the amount of product she would purchase from Thistle

Whistle this season.

Those specialty items – including green garlic, pearl onions, new

potatoes, Chimayo and Melrose peppers and green daikon – will grace

Jax menus throughout the growing season from June through October.

Guests can currently find Thistle Whistle green garlic making its way

into Jax specials and sauces, including mignonette, chimichurri and

more.

“Working with Thistle Whistle is a mutually beneficial arrangement,”

Lucero says. “Our chefs get to work with unique and exceptionally

fresh and flavorful Colorado products and we are helping set the farm

up for a successful and profitable growing season.”

Thistle Whistle’s local Colorado produce complements Jax’s sustainably

sourced seafood. The first restaurants in Colorado to be certified by

the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch, all Jax locations serve

sustainably sourced seafood –working with suppliers who avoid

overfishing and harvest in ways that have minimal – or in many cases,

positive – impacts on marine environments. Jax partners include

Greenhead Lobster, a family run operation in Maine, Rappahannock

Oyster Co. in Virginia and Acadia Crawfish out of Louisiana.

Jax is also the first restaurant in Colorado to begin offering Little

Honey oysters, a woman-grown oyster from Jody Houk and the Cypress

Point Oyster Company in Spring Creek, Florida. These bivalves hit the

Jax menu in May and are best eaten naked to appreciate their light

brine, subtle minerality and buttery finish. They are currently

available at Jax LoDo, Glendale and Colorado Springs.

Lucero has also been actively involved in the Monterey Bay Aquarium

Seafood Watch’s Blue Ribbon Task Force, a group of 52 chefs and

culinary figures involved in sustainable seafood advocacy, since 2013.

Lucero recently met with members of the group – their first in-person

meeting since pre-pandemic in 2019 – to catch up on the state of

global fisheries, including pressing challenges such as bycatch

utilization. The group is currently focused on changing consumer

perceptions of aquaculture in the U.S, advocating for responsible

aquaculture outfits, supporting fisheries in utilizing bycatch so that

it isn’t wasted and sustainable tuna sourcing.

“It’s incredibly energizing to be back with this group,” Lucero says.

“I always walk away super jazzed on our advocacy work and the impact

we can make as chefs, with our sourcing choices and by using our

voices, on preserving the health of our oceans.”

Lucero plans to focus on cooking for solutions and promoting the

Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch’s new super green list – a list of

recommended products that are incredibly nutritious and sustainable,

including seaweeds and shellfish like mussels and oysters.

About Big Red F Restaurant Group

Independently owned and operated, Big Red F Restaurant Group

encompasses 15 award-winning restaurants along the Front Range of

Colorado, including Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, The Post Chicken &

Beer, Centro Mexican Kitchen, West End Tavern and Velvet Elk Lounge.

Founded in 1994, in Boulder, Colorado, Big Red F’s central mission is

to foster a company culture that provides a fun, safe and nurturing

work environment for every team member. Big Red F is also deeply

committed to giving back to its communities, directing its robust

philanthropic efforts to impactful local charities. For more

information, visit bigredf.com.