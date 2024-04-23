Multi-State Pursuit of Homicide Suspect Ends with Suicide

A homicide suspect took his own life after eluding multiple law enforcement agencies last week.

On April 13, 2024, around 2:00 a.m., Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received an interagency notification about an armed suspect driving toward Colorado from Cheyenne. Wyoming authorities had located the man, who was wanted for a recent homicide and domestic violence case in South Dakota. When law enforcement tried to contact him in his pickup truck, the suspect drove south on I-25 and eluded officers.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Colorado State Patrol troopers prepared to deploy tire spikes near the Buckeye exit in Colorado. The suspect shot at law enforcement and continued traveling south at high speeds. Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies ultimately performed a precision immobilization technique (PIT) to stop the vehicle just south of the Highway 1/Wellington exit. The man stayed inside the truck, and before they could contact him, he shot himself. Law enforcement ensured the scene was safe and then began performing lifesaving measures on the suspect. UCHealth EMS crews arrived and continued first aid efforts, but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A handgun was recovered from the suspect’s vehicle. Law enforcement did not fire any weapons during this incident, and no other injuries have been reported. The suspect was the only person in the vehicle. Southbound I-25 was closed at the Wellington exit for approximately 5 hours while investigators processed the scene. The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, Cheyenne Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, and Colorado State Patrol were all involved during this incident.

“This was an extremely dangerous situation involving an armed suspect with a disturbing disregard for public safety,” said LCSO Lt. Troy Badberg. “Dispatchers, investigators, and peace officers across multiple states worked together quickly and did everything they could to prevent harm to innocent people.”

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the Wyoming/Colorado incident, in cooperation with local agencies and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity at a later time.

Anybody with information about the Wyoming/Colorado incident, who hasn’t already spoken with law enforcement, may contact LCSO Investigator Tyler Thomas at (970) 498-5167. People with information or inquiries about the South Dakota case may contact Communications Director Tony Mangan at the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office at (605) 773-6878.