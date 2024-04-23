Shelter Drive Initiative: Supporting Youth Experiencing Homelessness in Northern Colorado

Fort Collins, CO – The Matthews House has announced its annual Shelter Drive Initiative, aimed at supporting at-risk youth in Northern Colorado. Through April 29, community members are encouraged to provide essential items and support to those in need.

In 2024, The Matthews House is expanding its services to assist youth experiencing homelessness, with new locations in Loveland (opening Winter 2024) and Fort Collins. The current facility in Fort Collins, which is open for day drop-ins, is dedicated to providing resources and support to those who need it most. Through collaboration with both Thompson and Poudre school districts and community organizations, they offer exclusive services tailored to the needs of homeless youth.

The Matthews House is a nonprofit organization empowering youth and families in Northern Colorado. Through various programs and services, they provide support, guidance, and resources to help individuals achieve their full potential.

Urgent Need for Supplies

Our Fort Collins location is already open and urgently requires supplies to meet the needs of the youth we serve. We are calling on the community to come together and support these vulnerable individuals by donating brand-new items, including:

Shoes (Sizes: Female 5-9, Male 9-11)

Underwear (All sizes for both females and males)

Bras and Nursing Bras

Socks

Gloves/Hats

Hygiene Essentials (e.g., toothbrushes, deodorants, feminine hygiene products)

Additionally, we are accepting gently used items and gift cards to provide flexibility for essential purchases.

Gift Cards: King Soopers, Walmart, Visa: Providing flexibility for essential purchases.

Clear Plastic Bags

Duffel Bags and Backpacks

Rechargeable Hand Warmers

Phones and Headphones

Camping Utensil Kits

Sleeping Bags and Packable Blankets

Headlamps and Sunshades for Car

Tents

Collapsible Water Bottles

Dog Food

Foldable Water/Food Containers

Solar Chargers and Charging Cords

Solar Charging Stations and Charging Boxes

Coats and Shower Shoes

How You Can Help

Community members can drop off donations at the following locations through April 29:

High Country Beverage: 4200 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Johnstown, CO 80534

RE/MAX Advanced: 1018 Centre Ave, Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins Nursery: 2121 E Mulberry St, Fort Collins, CO 80524

AlphaGraphics: 1246 Denver Ave, Loveland, CO

You can also purchase items directly from their Amazon Wishlist, view here.

For more information, visit – https://www.thematthewshouse.org/donation-drive/