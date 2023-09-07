Mydmv Now Accepts Cryptocurrency as Payment for DMV Services

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Coloradans seeking to renew a driver’s license or vehicle registration online have a new payment option.

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles has announced that myDMV now accepts cryptocurrency through PayPal for online payments.

“At the DMV, we’re always looking for ways to better serve Coloradans and leverage technology to offer our services,” Senior Director Electra Bustle said. “This new online cryptocurrency payment option is yet another way the DMV is providing innovative and convenient service delivery to our customers.”

Coloradans can now select PayPal cryptocurrency as a payment option for a driver’s license, identification card, vehicle registration, or other online DMV services.

Those who choose to pay with cryptocurrency will be directed to PayPal, where they can select a specific cryptocurrency to use. A sufficient amount of cryptocurrency to cover the transaction and fees is converted to dollars and remitted to the DMV to complete the online transaction.

There is a service fee of $1 plus 1.83% of the DMV total for paying in cryptocurrency. Paypal fees may apply as well.

PayPal is the only cryptocurrency provider being accepted at this time.

For more information, please visit DMV.Colorado.gov/Cryptocurrency.

