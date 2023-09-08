2023 Behavioral Health Services Impact Fund Grant Awards Announced

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Grant awards for the 2023 Behavioral Health Services Impact Fund Grant Program, including the Gary A. Darling Award, were approved recently by the Board of Larimer County Commissioners during their Administrative Matters meeting.

Behavioral Health Services [BHS] administers funds generated through a ballot initiative to expand behavioral health services in Larimer County. BHS invests those funds into the community through the Impact Fund Grant Program and other initiatives to support countywide needs.

“The monies that are generated by the .25% sales tax (.25 on a $100 purchase) go out into the community, throughout the county with geographical diversity, to support community-based organizations, ” Larimer County Commissioner John Kefalas stated.

The Behavioral Health Policy Council approved the 2023 grant awards before receiving final review and approval by the Board of Larimer County Commissioners.

The BHS Technical Advisory Committee and the Consumer Advisory Committee determine targeted Grant areas for the Impact Fund.

Targeted Grants are designed to address gaps in behavioral health care with concentrated focus and funding and include:

Care Coordination & Systems Integration

Workforce Expansion & Support

Alternatives & Interventions in Criminal Justice

Services in Diverse Settings

Expansion of Child & Youth Services

Responsive Grants are awarded to organizations that identify a behavioral health need and propose solutions outside of Targeted Grant areas but align with BHS funding priorities.

This year, BHS received 78 applications and over $7.5 million in funding requests, far exceeding requests from previous years. “It shows that organizations across the county are realizing how important it is to invest in behavioral health.” Larimer County Commissioner Kristin Stephens said.

BHS is awarding 35 grants to diverse programs serving county residents with a total funding distribution of $2,816,731.

2023 Grant Recipients:



3Hopeful Hearts

8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office

Abundance Foundation

Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County

Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County

Centennial Area Health Education Center

ChildSafe Colorado

Colorado State University – Campus Connections Program

Colorado State University – Psychological Services Center

Cor Defense

Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park

Crossroads Safehouse

Disabled Resource Services

Early Childhood Council of Larimer County

Elderhaus Adult Day Program

Estes Park Schools

Every Child Pediatrics

First Responder Trauma Services

Fort Collins Museum of Discovery

Harmony Foundation

Health District of Northern Larimer County

Hearts & Horses

Housing Catalyst

La Cocina

Lighthouse

Mindset Reps

North Colorado Health Alliance

Outreach Fort Collins

Partners

SummitStone Health Partners

The Center for Family Outreach

The Family Center/La Familia (TFC/LF)

The Matthews House

UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation

Yarrow Collective: Peers of Larimer



The prestigious 2023 Gary A. Darling Grant is awarded to UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation. The award will fund two co-responder clinicians and maintain the co-responder program in partnership with Fort Collins Police Services in Larimer County.

“Thank you to the voters of Larimer County. If they had not passed this tax, we would not have these resources today to invest in access, intervention, and coordination throughout our community, stated Larimer County Commissioner Jody Shadduck-McNally. “It’s all of us working together for the health and welfare of our community. And that’s really important.”

Behavioral Health Services is honored by the number and quality of grant applications received and is pleased to recognize these organizations and their commitment to serving the behavioral health needs of communities in Larimer County.