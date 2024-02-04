National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests in Animal Friends Alliance To Save and Improve the Lives of Pets in Northern Colorado 

Animal Friends Alliance is set to receive a $40,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Northern Colorado.

Animal Friends Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive companion animal resources, services, and education to the community to prevent pet homelessness and promote the human-animal bond. Animal Friends Alliance’s services include a limited-admission, adoption-guarantee shelter for cats and dogs, subsidized sterilization and vaccination clinic, grooming salon, and kibble pantry for pet guardians in need.

Since its founding in 2006, Animal Friends Alliance has found homes for more than 33,000 cats and dogs and the clinic has performed over 77,000 spay/neuter surgeries.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $375 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.75 million pets adopted and counting.

“Our investment in Animal Friends Alliance is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses patented image-recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

“Every pet deserves the opportunity to find a loving home, and we are extremely grateful to Petco Love for investing in that mission,” said Sarah Swanty, Executive Director of Animal Friends Alliance. “This lifesaving investment allows us to save more lives and help more pets in need find loving homes.”

For more information about Animal Friends Alliance, visit SavingAnimalsToday.org. Learn more about Petco Love here: petcolove.org.