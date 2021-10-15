Need Help Paying Your Utility Bill?

The City is holding a Utility Bill Payment Assistance Fair, Oct. 16.

Join in on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Loveland Civic Center, 500 E. 3rd St., to learn about payment assistance programs that can help you with your utility bill. Local assistance organizations will be available to answer questions.

Please note that the City of Loveland does not guarantee eligibility or availability of funds from any participating organizations. For more information, contact Utility Billing at 970-962-2111.

