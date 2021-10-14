Photo of the Week: Fall Colors in Northern Colorado

The photo of the week comes from Annie Lindgren. The photo was taken at State Forest State Park in Northern Colorado.

ALL NEW! Sanderosa Art Gallery in LaPorte is our new sponsor. Each Week North Forty News features a photo submitted by one lucky reader. The chosen submitter will receive a $25 gift certificate to be used for merchandise at the gallery.

Your photo might capture a moment in time of scenery, animals in the wild, a wildfire, your friends or family, or a recent local event.

Send us your best shot!

No purchase is necessary, and multiple submissions are permitted. One photo per email, please.

Please include a photo caption in the subject line (include your name, phone number, and location), and you could be our next weekly winner!

Sponsored by: North Forty News and Sanderosa Art Gallery

We reserve the right to use the photo wherever we see fit, including our front page —crediting you as the source of that photo.

Submit Your Photos to:

yourphotos@northfortynews.com

