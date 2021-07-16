New I-25 Prospect Bridge in Fort Collins Nears Completion

The Colorado Department of Transportation is nearing the completion of the construction of the new Prospect Road bridge over I-25. Roadway tie-ins from the new bridge to the existing roadway were completed during a weekend closure of Prospect Road from July 16-19. Once tie-in work is completed, Prospect Road will open in its new configuration with two through lanes in each direction, center turn lanes, and a bike and pedestrian multi-use path in each direction. Crews will continue widening I-25 in the area through 2023, with most of the work taking place in established work zones outside of traffic lanes.

The new bridge will improve traffic flow on Prospect Road. The old two-lane bridge was in need of replacement. Traffic from the exit of the freeway often backed up onto I25.

Thousands of cars pass through the area each day.

“I’m so excited to see the progress,” said Susan, a daily commuter to Denver. “The delay is worth the improvement we will see in and around Fort Collins. It’s just too far for me to drive to Harmony or Mulberry.”

The construction is part of the $300 million North I-25 Express Lanes project, which will add toll lanes and expand bridges on I-25 from Johnstown to Fort Collins.

Future lane expansion East to Fort Collins and West of the HIghway is in the future.

“The traffic on I-25 is horrible, said Susan. “Something must be done. I suppose the construction is a necessary evil. I regularly sit in 2 hours of traffic for what should be a 50 minute drive.”

The I-25 North Express Lanes: Johnstown to Fort Collins Project will increase capacity by adding an Express Lane in both directions, constructing inside and outside shoulders, and replacing aging bridges. The project will also improve multimodal access to regional transit to promote mode shift, improve bus service performance by adding new bus slip ramps from I-25 to the new Park-n-Ride at Kendall Parkway, and improve interchanges at CO 402, Prospect Road and US 34.

TRAVEL IMPACTS

Full closures of Prospect Road over I-25, southbound I-25 on- and off-ramps at Exit 268/ Prospect Road, and the northbound I-25 off-ramp at Exit 268/ Prospect Road from 9 p.m., July 16, until 5 a.m., July 19. Prospect Road and I-25 on-ramp detours: Eastbound Prospect Road traffic will go north on the SW Frontage Road to Mulberry Street and turn right. Continue east to County Road 5 and turn right. Go south on County Road 5 to Prospect Road. Westbound Prospect Road traffic will take northbound I-25 to Exit 269B/ westbound Mulberry Street. Continue west to the SW Frontage Road and turn left. Go south on the SW Frontage Road to Prospect Road. I-25 on-ramp traffic from the west side of I-25 will go north on the SW Frontage Road to Mulberry Street and turn right, continue east to access I-25. From the east side of I-25 traffic will go north on County Road 5 to Mulberry Street, turn left and continue west to access I-25. I-25 off-ramp detours: Northbound I-25 off-ramp traffic will continue north on I-25 to Exit 269/ Mulberry Street. Westbound traffic will go west to the SW Frontage Road and turn left. Go south on the SW Frontage Road to Prospect Road. Eastbound traffic will go east to County Road 5 and turn right. Go south on County Road 5 to Prospect Road. Southbound I-25 off-ramp traffic will use Exit 269/ Mulberry Street. Westbound traffic will go west to the SW Frontage Road and turn left. Go south on the SW Frontage Road to Prospect Road. Eastbound traffic will go east to County Road 5 and turn right. Go south on County Road 5 to Prospect Road.



STAY INFORMED:

More information about this project is available at:

The project web site: www.codot.gov/projects/ north-i-25/johnstown-to-fort- collins

Project information hotline: 720-593-1996

Email the project team: northi25expresslanes@gmail.com

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Road conditions and travel information: www.COtrip.org

Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts

See scheduled lane closures: codot.gov/travel/scheduled- lane-closures.html

Connect with us on social media: Twitter @coloradodot and Facebook facebook.com/coloradodot