Nominations Open for 46th Annual Conrad Ball Award

Nominations are being accepted for the 46th Annual Conrad Ball Award to recognize an individual or team for their significant improvements to criminal justice in Larimer County.

The award is named after the late honorable 8th Judicial District Judge Conrad L. Ball, who made significant advancements in the criminal justice system. In his honor, each year, nominations are accepted to recognize an individual for their significant contributions to the criminal justice system.

The award can also be received by a team selected by colleagues, coworkers, co-recipients, or a resident in Larimer County. Visit https://www.larimer.org/cjs/comcor/conrad-ball-award to see past recipients and learn more about the award.

The award nominations are held each spring, and the award is presented in the fall. Larimer County Community Corrections manages the award process, selects the recipient[s], and arranges a dinner event to present the award.

To nominate an individual or team, compose a brief essay no longer than two typed pages describing the nominee’s achievements. Nominations are being accepted until June 28, 2024, and can be submitted in three ways:

Online: www.larimer.org/nominate-conrad-ball

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Mail: Attn: Nora Thompson, Larimer County Community Corrections, 2255 Midpoint Dr., Fort Collins, Colorado 80525