Northern Colorado Disaster Recovery Fund to Support Alexander Mountain Fire Response and Recovery Efforts

In response to the ongoing Alexander Mountain Fire, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado (NoCo Foundation) announced today the establishment of a community fund to support disaster recovery in Northern Colorado.
The Alexander Mountain Fire, in the Northern Colorado foothills, began on July 29. It quickly grew to more than 7,000 acres in less than four days and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents and animals. On August 1, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office released the tragic news that at least two dozen structures have been damaged or destroyed in several impacted neighborhoods.
The Northern Colorado Disaster Recovery Fund was established to meet the immediate and long-term relief and recovery needs for the people and places affected following an environmental or man-made disaster in Northern Colorado. You can learn more about the Fund and make a gift to support response and recovery efforts by clicking here.
The NoCo Foundation will work closely with state and county leaders, nonprofit organizations, and community members to understand evolving priorities and unmet needs.
Over the last twenty years, the NoCo Foundation has jumped into action when our Northern Colorado community needed philanthropic support for swift response and distribution of vital resources. Most recently, the NoCo Foundation collected and distributed more than $1.3 million in philanthropic dollars to local nonprofits responding during the COVID-19 public health emergency, and then later in 2020, collected and distributed approximately $1.2 million in philanthropic dollars to support wildland restoration in the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome burn areas.
“As the Alexander Mountain Fire is a dynamic wildfire, and many friends and family members are affected, the NoCo Foundation is making it easy for community members to contribute to the recovery,” said Kristin Todd, President and CEO, NoCo Foundation.
Visit the NoCo Foundation website to learn more and donate today to help our community recover stronger together. https://nocofoundation.org/
Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.
BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released!Click to Donate
Be the first to comment