Northern Colorado Disaster Recovery Fund to Support Alexander Mountain Fire Response and Recovery Efforts

In response to the ongoing Alexander Mountain Fire, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado (NoCo Foundation) announced today the establishment of a community fund to support disaster recovery in Northern Colorado.

The Alexander Mountain Fire, in the Northern Colorado foothills, began on July 29. It quickly grew to more than 7,000 acres in less than four days and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents and animals. On August 1, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office released the tragic news that at least two dozen structures have been damaged or destroyed in several impacted neighborhoods.

The NoCo Foundation will work closely with state and county leaders, nonprofit organizations, and community members to understand evolving priorities and unmet needs.

Over the last twenty years, the NoCo Foundation has jumped into action when our Northern Colorado community needed philanthropic support for swift response and distribution of vital resources. Most recently, the NoCo Foundation collected and distributed more than $1.3 million in philanthropic dollars to local nonprofits responding during the COVID-19 public health emergency, and then later in 2020, collected and distributed approximately $1.2 million in philanthropic dollars to support wildland restoration in the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome burn areas.

“As the Alexander Mountain Fire is a dynamic wildfire, and many friends and family members are affected, the NoCo Foundation is making it easy for community members to contribute to the recovery,” said Kristin Todd, President and CEO, NoCo Foundation.

Visit the NoCo Foundation website to learn more and donate today to help our community recover stronger together. https://nocofoundation.org/