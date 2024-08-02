Colorado Pickleball Group Announces Sale of 15 New Franchises for the Picklr Along Front Range

Colorado Pickleball ADA LLC, franchising partner for The Picklr Colorado, announces it has sold 15 indoor pickleball franchises along the Front Range, from Cheyenne, Wyo., to Castle Rock. The Picklr, headquartered in Kaysville, Utah, is North America’s fastest-growing franchisor of indoor pickleball facilities.

Last October, Fort Collins-based Colorado Pickleball signed a development agreement with The Picklr, receiving territorial rights in Colorado and Cheyenne. The investment group also owns and operates The Picklr Loveland and plans to add five more locations to its holdings. Ten additional franchises will be owned and operated by three new ownership groups. By the end of 2024, three The Picklr locations are expected to be open on the Front Range. An additional four to six franchises are being planned to open in 2025.

“Our goal is to make Colorado a great place for everyone to play pickleball, and we are in a period where we expect rapid expansion,” explained Colorado Pickleball ADA co-owner Chad Preiss. “Our top-quality courts provide a professional-caliber indoor facility that makes it easy for new players to learn and experienced players to grow through challenging play, coaching, tournaments and leagues.”

The Colorado Pickleball group is enthusiastic about the future of both pickleball and The Picklr, which is the official partner of Major League Pickleball (MLP) and the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA). In the last nine months, the number of The Picklr franchises sold nationwide has grown to over 300, cementing itself as North America’s most numerous indoor pickleball franchise.

“We want Colorado to be a go-to place for pickleball and see it offered throughout the state,” Preiss continued. “It’s a multigenerational game where nearly everyone – of any age – can play and ‘dink’ around a bit.”

About Colorado Pickleball ADA

Colorado Pickleball is owned and managed by Colorado businessmen Jim Lautzenheiser, Chad Preiss, Randy Halfpop and professional pickleball player Kyle Yates. The Picklr provides multiple generations an opportunity to learn and play pickleball comfortably indoors.

Yates, a 7x US Open Pickleball Champion, 4x USA Pickleball National Champion, and World Pickleball Federation #1 ranked player 2016-2019, re-located from Florida to Colorado in 2023. He facilitates and develops world-class instruction and event coordination across all The Picklr franchises in Colorado and Cheyenne.

About The Picklr

The Picklr is North America’s fastest-growing network of premium indoor pickleball courts, offering an unparalleled experience for players of all skill levels. With more than 300 state-of-the-art clubs sold nationwide, The Picklr provides programs for beginners to pros. Membership to The Picklr includes access to all club locations nationwide, free court reservations, four monthly clinics, unlimited participation in leagues, competitive play/events and tournaments. Follow The Picklr on Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok for news on locations and tournaments, or visit https://thepicklr.com/franchise/to learn more about owning a franchise.