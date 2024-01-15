Northern Colorado Windchill Warning: Poudre School District and Colorado State University Cancel Classes

by Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

Just after noon on January 15, Colorado State University and Poudre School District announced the official closure of campuses in Northern Colorado. Their offices and buildings will be closed on January 16, 2024.

Weld County government and schools have also announced closures.

Snow and bitter-cold conditions have led to region-wide closures and cancellations.

The National Weather Service issued a Windchill Warning Monday afternoon, in effect until 11 am Tuesday (January 16). Dangerous wind chills as low as 35 below zero are expected in portions of Northern Colorado.

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central, north central, and northeast Colorado. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

In Fort Collins, the forecast from the National Weather Service calls for warming temperatures later this week (into the low 40s by Wednesday). Currently, the windchill in Fort Collins at at -12 degrees, with a day-high temperature expected at only 1 degree.

Snow accumulations are predicted at an additional 1-3 inches.

From Colorado State University:

**CSU Alert: Weather Closure** CSU is cancelling all classes, events and closing offices on Tuesday, Jan. 16, due to campus, city & county safety recommendations about weather and road conditions. For students and employees returning to Fort Collins today, check road conditions before traveling. Housing facilities are open for students currently in transit to Fort Collins. Updates at www.safety.colostate.edu. Click here for more information on this alert.

From Poudre School District:

Jan. 15, 2024 Dear PSD families: All PSD non-charter school buildings will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, due to forecasted weather conditions. Remote learning will NOT take place. PSD charter schools operate independently and may make different weather-related decisions than other PSD schools. Due to the closure, the following school-associated activities are canceled: Before and after school care

Field trips

Meetings

Facilities rentals

Middles School athletics and activities

As a current weather advisory states that the weather will warm up significantly by Tuesday afternoon, we are able to allow some high school after-school activities and athletic practices to continue as scheduled, but games and competitions are canceled. Please look for additional information from your student’s high school regarding after-school activities. If your student participates in concurrent enrollment, please note that Front Range Community College and Colorado State University will decide independently whether they will be closed Jan. 16. Please consult with those institutions regarding their weather protocols. Additionally, PSD- and state-authorized charter schools and private schools will decide independently whether they will be closed. Information about PSD’s Inclement Weather processes is available on the district website at the following link: www.psdschools.org/schools/ safety-and-emergencies/ inclement-weather-procedures Thank you for your patience with the change in schedule. Sincerely, Poudre School District

From Weld County Government:

Due to dangerously low temperatures predicted overnight and tomorrow, Weld County offices will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 16.