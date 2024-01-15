City of Loveland Opens New Transit Center; Announces Route Additions and Changes

City of Loveland Transit (COLT) has officially changed its north transfer point from the Food Bank of Larimer County parking lot at 2600 N. Lincoln Ave. to the new Loveland Transit Center at 350 W. 37th St.

Bus service has started from the new location.

Route changes and new stops have been added to Routes 1, 2, 3, 5, and 6. No changes have been made to Route 4. The new Route 7 connects COLT to the Poudre Express, a regional bus line connecting Greeley, Windsor, Loveland, and Fort Collins, for the first time.

Lovelanders can now access Windsor, Greeley, and Fort Collins at stop 711. Route 7 will extend from Centerra Parkway to Highway 392, heading north to Windsor.

On Route 7, at Highway 287 and Westgate Drive, COLT riders will connect to Greeley’s GET Transit through the Poudre Express. At Stop 711, riders can now travel to downtown Greeley.

The Loveland Transit Center provides a Park-N-Ride that includes 74 parking spaces. Of these spaces, eight EV charging stalls and three ADA access points are on site. The charging stalls will be available for use this spring.

“This is an incredible win for COLT, but most importantly, the City of Loveland. We waited so long for this day, and we’re finally able to share it with our riders,” Transit manager Candice Folkers said. “However, our work isn’t done yet – we will be applying for grants to fund phase 2 of the Loveland Transit Center that provides funding for a physical building on site to house our customer service staff and indoor bathrooms. We take this day as a win, but our work continues until our site is fully completed.”

The move to the new transit center marks the first time the City of Loveland has owned its transit center. COLT has leased parking lot spaces from the Food Bank of Larimer County for six years as its north transfer point. The Food Bank was always intended to be a temporary location until the City found land to build a transit center of its own. Although the COLT north transfer point has moved, a bus stop will still be near the site on Route 1.

COLT bus routes operate Monday – Friday from 6:38 a.m. – 7:48 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:38 a.m. – 5:48 p.m. COLT does not operate bus services on Sundays or major holidays.

Riders are encouraged to download the COLT route information through the SPOT app or access information online at lovgov.org/COLT.