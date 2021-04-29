Wellington Summer Recreation Registration Announced

April 28, 2021 Annie Lindgren Life in NOCO, Sports 0

The Town of Wellington Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for the summer season. Programming includes youth baseball, soccer, and softball, as well as adult coed softball. Registration will be open for all sports except youth softball through May 28. Youth softball participants will need to register by May 13.

Dean Campos – Parks and Recreation Manager, commented, “We are so excited to get the community safely back together. Getting active has been hard for many people this year, but we know there are positive effects on overall wellness.”

“The Parks and Recreation Department has been working tirelessly to ensure we can offer fun, safe, and enriching programs for the summer session. Participating in recreation provides opportunities to learn valuable lessons, build community, and experience both physical and mental benefits,” Dean adds.

To learn more and register, visit www.wellingtoncolorado.gov/178/Parks-and-Recreation.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Sparge Brewing Food Trucks Tues, 4/26 - Sun, 5/2

970-372-2780

by Sparge Brewing - 14 hours ago

Basic Metallic Reloading Class

970-881-2929

by Reloading Experience LLC - 1 week ago

Spike Aloysius Band

by tusk horn trail - 1 week ago

View More

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply