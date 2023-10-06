Partners Support Ultimate Gift Project to Support At-Risk Youth

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Young Men’s Service League (YMSL) has announced its collaboration with Realities For Children, a distinguished 501(c)3 charitable organization providing the emergency and ongoing support needs of children who have been abused, neglected, abandoned, or are at-risk in Larimer County, Colorado. Through the “Ultimate Gift” project, YMSL NoCo is set to make a significant impact on both Realities For Children and its chapter members, demonstrating the power of community collaboration.

Realities For Children recognizes the urgent need to address the rising cases of child exploitation, with its devastating mental health and life-threatening consequences. Craig Secher, Executive Director at Realities For Children, highlighted the significance of YMSL’s volunteer efforts, stating, “The vision of the Realities For Children Healing Sanctuary to provide multifunctional resources that connects trauma survivors with the healing power of nature will be greatly enhanced through YMSL’s contribution.”

YMSL NoCo members will dedicate their time and effort over two weekends, totaling 370+ hours of volunteer service. This past weekend the crew worked on outdoor tasks such as grounds cleanup and branch removal. At the end of the month the group will provide support to various indoor activities like reorganizing shelving, carpet replacement, and bin organization for the distribution barn.

Haley Sauvageau, YMSL NoCo Ultimate Gift Chair, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “Realities For Children is an incredible organization, and we are excited to feel the impact.” YMSL’s involvement promises to bring new resources and support to Realities For Children’s mission.

YMSL’s partnership with Realities For Children underscores the importance of community-driven initiatives and the difference they can make in the lives of children who have been abused, neglected, abandoned, or at-risk. Together, they aim to create a brighter future for youth in need.