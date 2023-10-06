Greeley Organic Waste Center (GROW) Temporarily Relocated

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Greeley Organic Waste Center (GROW) will temporarily relocate effective September 26. The land where the GROW site was located has been sold, prompting the relocation. This move is temporary until a future location lease is finalized.

During this transition, the city will continue providing residents and companies with convenient and environmentally responsible ways to recycle organic items like tree branches, grass clippings, and other organic materials.

Recycling has many benefits, including improving soil health, reducing landfill waste, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Key Information:

· Temporary Relocation Site: 11th Ave. North of the Poudre River – Enter off H St.

· Contact Information: GROW Center phone, 970-673-3718

For more information on recycling in Greeley, visit https://greeleygov.com/ services/recycling.