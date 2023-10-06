Greeley Organic Waste Center (GROW) Temporarily Relocated

October 6, 2023 admin News 0
Timberline Recycling Center Now Accepts Batteries, Antifreeze, Motor Oil and Paint Free of Charge

Support Northern Colorado Journalism

Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.

Click to Donate

 

The Greeley Organic Waste Center (GROW) will temporarily relocate effective September 26. The land where the GROW site was located has been sold, prompting the relocation. This move is temporary until a future location lease is finalized.  

During this transition, the city will continue providing residents and companies with convenient and environmentally responsible ways to recycle organic items like tree branches, grass clippings, and other organic materials.  

Recycling has many benefits, including improving soil health, reducing landfill waste, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.   

Key Information:  

·         Temporary Relocation Site: 11th Ave. North of the Poudre River – Enter off H St.  

·         Contact Information: GROW Center phone, 970-673-3718 

For more information on recycling in Greeley, visit https://greeleygov.com/services/recycling.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply