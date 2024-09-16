Pilot Program Makes Fresh Colorado Produce Accessible to More Families

Eric Galatas | Colorado News Connection

As Colorado’s fall harvest kicks into high gear, people participating in SNAP, the program formerly known as food stamps, can now get up to $60 per month added back to their EBT cards when they purchase fruits and vegetables at participating outlets, including farmer’s markets.

MacKenzie Sehlke, executive director of Boulder County Farmers Markets, said the new pilot program makes it easier for more families to bring home locally-grown fruits and vegetables, and strengthen local food systems.

“These programs really allow families to access fresh produce,” Sehlke explained. “It gives them some more parity in the market so that they can shop for those staples that their families want and need. And it also really supports local producers.”

Colorado is one of three states to win U.S. Department of Agriculture grants to launch the pilot program, known as Colorado SNAP Produce Bonus. SNAP participants do not have to sign up, they just have to purchase healthy foods to get reimbursed up to $20 per transaction. So far, 34 farmers markets, food hubs and retail locations across the state offer the program directed by the Colorado Department of Human Services and Nourish Colorado.

The Valley Roots Food Hub based in the San Luis Valley connects local farmers and ranchers to SNAP and other customers through Colorado Supported Agriculture subscriptions, wholesale distribution and an online grocery store.

Al Stone, markets manager for the Valley Roots Food Hub, said SNAP participants can get produce, eggs and other staples, and tap Produce Bonus EBT dollars at their Mosca warehouse without paying a membership fee.

“You can buy from us as often or as little as you want,” Stone noted. “Some folks buy from us on a weekly basis, and we’re their main grocery store. They really love our service because we also offer home delivery.”

Sehlke pointed out farmers markets allow customers to meet and build relationships with the people who grow the nutrient-dense fruits and vegetables they take home. She added they are family friendly events with lots to see, do, smell and taste.

“We offer local music at our farmer’s markets,” Sehlke emphasized. “We offer a variety of kids and family programming, including art-focused programming.”