Larimer County Offers First Public Tours of New Canyon Edge Open Space

As part of National Public Lands Day week (Sept. 24-28), the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) is launching public tours of its newest open space at the former Heaven’s Door Ranch. LCDNR is pleased to announce that the open space will be called Canyon Edge Open Space following the recent completion of a public naming process.

Canyon Edge Open Space was acquired by Larimer County in 2022 and is located at the edge of the Big Thompson Canyon. It provides a critical landscape connection between other conserved lands within Larimer County’s high-priority Blue Mountain Conservation Area.

The first public tour is Thursday, Sept. 26, and is open to any community member who would like to see the land up close and learn more about this unique open space. Registration is free, but space is limited to 20 people per tour. To ensure more people can participate, attendees are asked to join only one tour.

Tour participants will get an in-depth look at this 1,547-acre property that once served as a private ranch. A 1.5 hour walk along an existing road will include discussion of the property’s natural resource features and values, and the steps LCDNR is taking to restore the land.

Currently, LCDNR is in the process of removing remnant fencing and restoring native plant communities. Moving forward, LCDNR will look towards developing a management plan and in the longer-term nature-based public use and associated facilities, such as parking, restrooms, picnic sites and trails.

Registration for public tours is now live. Members of the public can register for a date on LCDNR’s public calendar: https://offero.larimer.org/calendar

Canyon Edge Open Space Public Tour Schedule 2024:

Thursday, Sept. 26: 5:30-7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12: 10-11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9: 10-11:30 a.m.

Those who cannot attend this fall’s tours will have more opportunities in 2025 and beyond.

Find more information about Canyon Edge Open Space through this link: https://www.larimer.gov/naturalresources/parks/canyon-edge

Canyon Edge Open Space Background: In 2022, LCDNR purchased the Canyon Edge Open Space, formerly known as Heaven’s Door Ranch. With the help of the cities of Fort Collins and Loveland and a retroactive $1.5 million grant from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), the county was able to purchase the property for $9 million.