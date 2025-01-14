Poudre Fire Authority Crews Join the Fight Against California Wildfires

Three dedicated members of the Poudre Fire Authority (PFA), along with a Type 6 engine, have been deployed to California to assist in battling the devastating wildfires sweeping the state. The crew departed on Saturday and has since arrived in their assigned area, where they are now working alongside a Strike Team.

These Northern Colorado firefighters are operating on an intense schedule, working 24-hour shifts followed by 24 hours of rest. Their deployment is expected to last approximately two weeks, depending on the evolving needs of the wildfire response.

Wildfires in California continue to demand extensive resources and personnel, and the Poudre Fire Authority team is playing a critical role in these efforts. Their specialized training and equipment are instrumental in supporting the containment of the fires and protecting affected communities.

For those following the situation, up-to-date information on wildfire sizes, conditions, and firefighting efforts can be found at fire.ca.gov or by following @CalFire on social media.

Stay tuned to North Forty News for updates on how our local heroes are making a difference on the front lines of this crisis.