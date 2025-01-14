Marching for Change: People’s March NoCo Unites Northern Colorado in Advocacy and Action

Fort Collins, CO – Northern Colorado residents are set to rally for equality, justice, and human rights at the People’s March NoCo, happening Saturday, January 18, 2025. This local event, part of a nationwide movement, will begin at 1 PM in Fort Collins’ Old Town Square. The day promises an inspiring blend of speeches, a march through city streets, and a concluding rally, all aimed at fostering community and championing shared values.

The People’s March NoCo will bring together prominent voices from diverse organizations and movements, featuring powerful speeches from:

Representative Andrew Boesenecker and Senator Janice Marchman , discussing immigration, education, and grassroots advocacy for justice.

Working Families Party , focusing on economic justice and worker rights.

The Rainbow Circles , promoting safe and inclusive spaces for LGBTQIA+ communities.

Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition , advocating for urgent immigration reform.

Alianza NorCo , amplifying the voices of marginalized communities and driving systemic change.

, amplifying the voices of marginalized communities and driving systemic change. Splash, supporting queer and transgender youth in Northern Colorado.

“This march is about coming together as a community to stand for our shared values and create a future where everyone’s rights are protected,” said Danielle Repasky, one of the event’s organizers. “We’re thrilled to have such incredible organizations and speakers join us to inspire action and hope.”

Event Details:

Date : Saturday, January 18, 2025

Location : Old Town Square, Fort Collins (March begins and ends here with a rally)

: Old Town Square, Fort Collins (March begins and ends here with a rally) Time: 1 PM

The People’s March NoCo aims to address critical issues including reproductive rights, healthcare access, LGBTQIA+ equality, immigrant justice, and economic equity. It’s a call to action for individuals across Northern Colorado to come together, share their voices, and build a community where everyone is represented and valued.

About People’s March NoCo

The event is organized by Danielle Repasky, Angela McMillan, and Kristine Majestic in collaboration with NOCO NOW. Together, they aim to create a platform for advocacy and action that fosters unity and drives change at the local level.

For more information or to RSVP, visit the official event page.

Mark your calendar and join the march to stand up for the values that matter most to our community!

North Forty News is proud to support community events that bring Northern Colorado together for a brighter future.