Property Tax Full Payment Deadline Approaches

May 2 is the deadline to pay property taxes in Larimer County as full payment.

This deadline is for those taxpayers who do not have a mortgage company that pays their property taxes, and who choose to pay their taxes in one payment as opposed to two half payments. The first half payment deadline was on February 28, and the second half payment deadline will be on June 15.

For your convenience, there are several ways to make your payment. Property taxes can be paid online by credit card, debit card, or electronic check. There are no fees for electronic check payments.

You may also mail payments to Larimer County Treasurer, P.O. Box 2336, Fort Collins, CO 80522 or drop it off in our secure 24-hour drop box at 200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins. To ensure proper credit, please reference your schedule number on your check and include your payment coupon. More information about these options can be found at larimer.org/treasurer/pay.

Any questions should be directed to the Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office in Fort Collins at 970-498-7020. You may also find information on their website at larimer.org/treasurer.