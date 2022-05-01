House Finance Committee Approves Legislation to Save Coloradans Money at the Gas Pump

The House Finance Committee recently approved legislation to save Coloradans money on gasoline by lowering vehicle registration costs and the anticipated statewide road usage fees. HB22-1351 invests one-time dollars to provide Coloradans relief now and keep transportation projects on pace.

“A lot has changed with gas prices in the last few months and we need to respond to help Coloradans. With global events, supply chain challenges, and the war in Ukraine driving up the cost of gas, we are taking action now to save people money at the pump and when they register their vehicles,” said Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon. “While gas prices are largely driven by national and global influences, we need to do what we can at the state level to reduce costs for Coloradans. This bill is a responsible approach to let Coloradans keep some money in their pockets when they register and fill up their car and keep our state on track to fix our roads and power our economies.”

“Coloradans are feeling the squeeze when they fill up at the pump, so we are lowering vehicle registration and road usage fees to save Coloradans money,” said Rep. Barbara McLachlan D-Durango. “We are taking action to provide hardworking Coloradans relief when they need it the most while keeping our state’s infrastructure projects on schedule.”

HB22-1351, sponsored by Representatives Dylan Roberts and Barbara McLachlan will save Coloradans money by lowering vehicle registration costs and the anticipated road usage fees, a two-cent per gallon gasoline fee slated to go into effect in July. This bill invests one-time recovery funds to save Coloradans nearly $80 million on transportation costs. Specifically, this bill will save Coloradans $45 million at the gas pump and nearly $34 million in vehicle registration costs.

This bill considers the effects that global factors, including pandemic recovery and the war in Ukraine, have had on the rising cost of gasoline. An amendment adopted by the committee extends the break on road usage fees by an additional three months, allowing the next General Assembly to look at economic conditions at that point in time to determine if a further suspension is necessary.

HB22-1351 passed committee by a vote of 6-2.