Prospect Road to Close at Lemay Avenue on June 20 for Water System Improvements 

Starting on June 20, Fort Collins Utilities crews will replace an 8-inch water main and a 15-inch stormwater line in the intersection of Prospect Road at Lemay Avenue. A full closure for eastbound and westbound traffic west of Lemay Avenue will be in place at the intersection of Lemay Avenue and Prospect Road.

Traffic can only travel southbound and northbound on Lemay Avenue with reduced lanes to allow crews to move large equipment and complete work safely. This project will improve system reliability, as well as protect water quality. Barricades and flaggers will be in place, and detour routes will be marked. Pedestrian access in the area will be maintained.

Residents will continue to have water service; however, may experience cloudy or discolored water for a short time. This water is not harmful, though it may stain laundry. It is also safe to use on plants and landscaping. If you experience cloudy or discolored water:

wait until the nearby work is complete

remove faucet aerators or filters

run the COLD water for 10-15 minutes (it often clears within a few minutes)

If you notice improvements, continue running the cold water for a few more minutes or until it is clear. If it is not improving, turn off the water, wait 30 minutes, and repeat. If it still doesn’t clear, you can call 970-221-6700 to report your concerns.

You can expect heavy machinery, construction-related traffic, and construction materials during this project. We will make every effort to minimize inconveniences and keep the area safe. If you have questions, contact Jim Carder, Utilities Water Field Operations Manager at 970-416-2165. Crews typically work Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.- 4 p.m.

For more information, visit fcgov.com/utilities, email utilities@fcgov.com, or V/TDD 711.