Junior League’s 40th Annual Garden Tour

Annual fundraiser offers inside look at East Elizabeth Neighborhood

The Junior League of Fort Collins will host its 40th annual Garden Tour event presented by Fort Collins Nursery on Saturday, June 24, in the East Elizabeth Neighborhood of Fort Collins.

The event allows patrons to support programs that benefit the community while viewing and learning about plants, flowers, and gardens. The 40th Annual Garden Tour is the Junior League’s major fundraiser to fund programs benefiting Northern Colorado’s women and children.

The goal of this year’s event is to raise $30,000. Proceeds help fund programs such as:

Junior League of Fort Collins Career Closet – provides school- and work-appropriate clothing to women at no cost.

Hunger Initiative partnership with the Food Bank of Larimer County – delivers thousands of snacks each year to kids in need in Poudre and Thompson School Districts.

“We are delighted to have kept the Garden Tour tradition alive for 40 years thanks to the generosity of our community,” said Madisen Golden, co-chair of this year’s event. “Through homeowners, attendees, sponsors, advertisers, and dozens of volunteers, we have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to support women and children in our community over the last four decades.”

This year’s event features five gardens in the East Elizabeth neighborhood of Old Town Fort Collins. Homeowners have volunteered their gardens to allow the local community to learn about plants and landscape design and provide stunning inspiration to others for their gardening adventures.

Tickets are $30 for general admission. Tickets can be purchased at the event or online at jlfortcollins.org/shop. Will call ticket pickup will be available on the event day at the Yard Party, located on the First United Methodist Lawn, 1005 Stover St.

ABOUT JUNIOR LEAGUE OF FORT COLLINS — The Junior League of Fort Collins is an organization of women whose mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training. More information is available at www.jlfortcollins.org.

ABOUT THE ASSOCIATION OF JUNIOR LEAGUES INTERNATIONAL — Founded in 1901 by New Yorker Mary Harriman, the Junior Leagues are organizations of women committed to voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. The Association of Junior Leagues International comprises 293 Junior Leagues in Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Together, they are one of the largest international volunteer organizations for women interested in positively impacting their communities. For more information, visit the website www.ajli.org.

The event page is located at: JLGardenTour.org