Public Hearings Announced for the Thornton Pipeline 1041 Application 

Larimer County received a 1041 permit application on December 4, 2023 from the City of Thornton to construct a water pipeline through Larimer County. The pipeline will also go through Weld and Adams County to transport water owned by the City of Thornton to that community.

Public hearings have been scheduled with the Larimer County Planning Commission and the Board of Larimer County Commissioners. The Board of County Commissioners will make a final decision on the application, following a recommendation from the planning commission. The dates of the public hearings are as follows:

Wednesday, April 10 – Planning Commission Hearing #1

Thursday, April 11 – Planning Commission Hearing #2 [as needed]

Wednesday, April 17 – Planning Commission Hearing #3 [as needed]

Monday, April 22 – Board of County Commissioners Hearing #1

Monday, May 6 – Board of County Commissioners Hearing #2

Wednesday, May 8 – Board of County Commissioners Hearing #3 [as needed]

Monday, May 20 – Board of County Commissioners Hearing #4 [as needed]

All hearings begin at 6 p.m. in the First-Floor Hearing Room of the Larimer County Administrative Services Building at 200 W. Oak St. in Fort Collins. Meetings will be held in a hybrid format, with opportunities for the public to participate in person and via Zoom. Members of the public are encouraged to register in advance if they would like to provide comments on the permit application.

More details are available at larimer.org.