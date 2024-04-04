Johnstown Buc-ee’s Texas’ Famous Travel Center Opens

Johnstown, Colorado – Buc-ee’s, the renowned Texas-based travel center chain, has opened in Johnstown.

This marks the first Buc-ee’s location in Colorado, bringing with it not just a convenient stop for travelers but also a significant economic boost to the area.

“I came all the way from Texas to see this. How could I miss it,” said Dallas area resident Bob Chambley.

“This is just amazing. Comparing it to the other stores I have been to — this is the best one I have seen,” Bob said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Buc-ee’s to Johnstown and to Colorado as a whole,” said Mayor Lisa Hannahan during an opening ceremony. “This marks a new chapter in our town’s growth and development, and we are confident that Buc-ee’s will quickly become a favorite destination for travelers and locals alike.”

The Johnstown Buc-ee’s boasts an impressive 74,000-square-foot building, making it one of the largest travel centers in the region. Its fueling station features 117 pumps, ensuring quick and efficient service for motorists passing through the area.

The travel center is currently so busy it is hard to find space to fuel your car. Each of the pumps typically requires a wait.

There isn’t enough parking in the parking lots. Cars from all over the county have been parking on nearby streets.

Inside the store, tens of thousands of people have visited. Some pushing full shopping carts of merchandise featuring the squirrel the chain is known for.

“We are excited to bring the Buc-ee’s experience to Colorado,” said Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, co-founder and CEO of Buc-ee’s. “Our team has worked tirelessly to create a welcoming environment that reflects the unique charm and hospitality that Buc-ee’s is known for.”

While the opening of Buc-ee’s in Johnstown is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy, there are concerns about the historic Johnson’s Corner being able to continue its business just across the highway.

“I’ll come here for barbecue and then go over to Johnson’s Corner to get myself some cinnamon rolls, ” said Sherry. “But, I’m worried that they won’t be able to keep their business going,” she said.

Johnson’s Corner management has yet to respond to North Forty News after repeated requests for an interview.

The Buc-ee’s travel center has already hired over 200 employees from the area, and it is open 24/7.

The Johnstown Buc-ee’s is located at 5500 Gateway Boulevard and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.