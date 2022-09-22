How to Take Your Gaming to the Next Level

There are lots of different ways that can help you take your online video gaming experience to the next level, and some of the most popular ways are choosing the right kind of gaming device that suits your style of play and choosing your own catchy nickname.

Spending a little bit more time practicing your favorite games and learning from other professional gamers by watching some of their live stream videos can also help improve your experience.

How to improve your online gaming experience

If you’re really looking to take your online video gaming experience to the next level, one of the first things you may want to consider is simply investing in a brand new gaming device or upgrading your current device, where possible. For example, if you enjoy playing Playstation games and only have a Playstation 4, you may want to upgrade to a Playstation 5. A brand new Playstation 5 currently costs around £450 to £550 (depending on the type of Playstation bundle you go for), and a second-hand Playstation 5 can cost anywhere in the region of £400 to £450 (depending on what games it comes with).

Likewise, you could upgrade from Xbox One to an Xbox Series X, or you could try and boost your PC’s performance by installing more RAM, upgrading the graphics card and processor, adding more storage, and improving the peripherals (e.g., getting a brand new monitor). You may also want to get a better sound system to really help enhance your gaming experience.

For example, top-rated games, such as League of Legends and Call of Duty, sound so much better with surround sound. If you can afford it, you may also want to switch to a better internet plan with faster speeds. You can do this by contacting your internet service provider to find out what kind of plans they currently have to offer. You may even need to change to a completely new service provider.

Practice makes perfect

If you want to become one of the best video gamers, you need to improve your performance, and the only way to do this is to practice playing your favorite games as often as possible. As they say, practice makes perfect. You could put in an extra half an hour or more of practice per day, which all adds up.

If you practice frequently, it shouldn’t take you too long to notice an improvement in your abilities. You may also want to create a catchy new nickname to really help yourself stand out from the crowd. If you can’t think of a name, use a free nickname generator, which will come up with some great screen names for you to choose from.

Watch online videos and live streams of the pros

There are only so many times you can read manuals, and they often don’t contain enough useful advice to help you take your gaming experience to the next level, so instead of reading, watch the pro gamers in action. Many of today’s best online gamers post videos of themselves on certain major platforms, such as Twitch and YouTube; these pros often share invaluable insight into how to play the games properly.

They often talk you through how to complete certain achievements and what weapons are best used at certain crucial times. Watching these videos can also help give you an idea as to what to expect at certain points of the game. You can also, generally, interact directly with the professionals in real-time while they are live streaming, thanks to the interactive live chat features.

Other ways to help take your online gaming experience to the next level

One of the other ways that can help you take your online gaming experience to the next level is engaging more with the online gaming community. Simply joining forums can help you find specific answers to any gaming-related questions you may have. You can also find other like-minded players who you may potentially want to team up with to enhance your time playing even more.

Additionally, you may want to purchase a better gaming chair for ultimate comfort. If you’re looking to buy a brand new gaming chair, you can expect to pay anywhere in the region of $/€/£80 up to around $/€/£400-500 or more (or equivalent currency value). Also, remember to try and get a little bit of exercise while gaming instead of just sitting in the same position for hours at a time.

Look away from the screen at least every half an hour or so to ‘recalibrate’ your eyes, and try to refuel as often as possible by eating and drinking healthily. That doesn’t mean drinking red bull and eating only potato chips. Finally, gaming is supposed to be fun. If you’re not having fun, perhaps it’s time to stop gaming for a while.