Record Number of Coloradans Have Applied for Energy Assistance

Colorado’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) has received a record number of applications this winter heating season. As of February, more than 112,000 Coloradans have applied for the program, a 4.4% increase over last season.

LEAP helps eligible individuals and families pay a portion of winter home heating costs by making a one-time payment directly to the utility company on behalf of each LEAP-eligible household. This season, eligible families can expect to receive between $200 to $1,000 in energy assistance, depending on the type of heating fuel, household income and other factors. Applications will be accepted through April 30.

“Recent data shows that we are spending more of our income on food than we have in over 30 years. This leaves less money available for other household necessities like home energy bills,” says Theresa Kullen, LEAP manager. “LEAP helps alleviate some of this financial burden. We encourage all Coloradans who think they may be eligible to apply.”

To qualify for LEAP, Coloradans may have an income of up to 60 percent of the state median income. This equates to a household income of less than $71,112 a year for a family of four. For a further breakdown of income requirements, visit the LEAP website. Additionally, LEAP recipients must pay home heating costs directly to a utility company or landlord as part of their rent and have at least one U.S. citizen or permanent legal resident of the U.S. living in the household.

In addition to home heating bill assistance, LEAP recipients may be eligible to receive furnace repair and replacement in heat-related emergencies and weatherization services pending the results of a home energy audit.

To access an application, visit the LEAP website at: cdhs.colorado.gov/leap

Online applications are processed through the Colorado PEAK system. You can also call the HEAT HELP line at 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435) to receive an application via mail or email or visit your county Department of Human Services office to pick up or drop off an application.