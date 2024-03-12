Fort Collins Mayor Elected as Vice Chair of Platte River Power Authority Board

Platte River Board Names New Chair and Vice Chair

During Platte River Power Authority’s first board meeting of 2024, the board of directors elected Kevin Gertig, director of Loveland Water and Power, to serve as the utility’s next board chair. The board also named Jeni Arndt, mayor of the City of Fort Collins, as vice chair. Their appointments took effect immediately following the utility’s board meeting.

“Kevin is a tireless advocate for the value of public power and understands the need for continued collaboration across all owner communities as we pursue this energy transition,” says Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of Platte River. “I look forward to his continued guidance and leadership as the board chair.”

Gertig previously served as vice chair of the board. He has dedicated his four-decade career to utility operations for public power providers and made significant impacts as director for Loveland Water and Power.

“I’m honored that my colleagues selected me to lead Platte River’s board during this critical time for the organization and our region,” says Gertig. “I am confident in the organization’s ability to achieve this transition while upholding the foundational pillars to provide reliable, environmentally responsible and financially sustainable energy and services, which have contributed to the prosperity of the owner communities over the past 50 years.”

is in her second term as the mayor of Fort Collins and has been on Platte River’s board since April 2021. She was formerly a member of the Colorado House of Representatives from the 53rd District, serving from January 2015 until she was sworn in as Fort Collins mayor in 2021.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve Platte River and the owner communities in this capacity and to provide guidance and direction as we work together to achieve these ambitious goals,” shares Jeni Arndt. “As a lifelong community member and elected official, I want to ensure that families and businesses alike know that Platte River staff and this board will continue to work on their behalf and make decisions in pursuit of delivering clean, reliable, and affordable power they need and deserve.”

Gertig and Arndt were elected by the utility’s eight-person board of directors. Gertig will replace Reuben Bergsten, director of utilities for the Town of Estes Park, who served as chair since 2022. Arndt will take over Gertig’s previously held position as vice chair.

“I would like to thank Reuben for his leadership over the last two years,” adds Frisbie. “As the longest-serving member of this board, we will continue to benefit from his strong utility expertise as we navigate the challenges and opportunities of this transition.”

The board leadership elections preceded a 2023 year-in-review presentation by Platte River senior staff highlighting the organization’s operational, financial, and strategic accomplishments during its 50th milestone year. Themes of connection and collaboration were consistent throughout the meeting. The board agreed that Platte River, the utility their communities created 50 years ago, is well positioned financially and operationally to continue leading the energy transition asked for by their citizens.

Platte River Power Authority is a not-for-profit, community-owned public power generation and transmission utility that provides safe, reliable, environmentally responsible, and financially sustainable energy and services to Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, and Loveland, Colorado, for delivery to their utility customers.