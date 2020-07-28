Red Cross of Colorado Seeks Volunteers as Fire Seasons Approaches

Red Cross of Colorado is looking for locals to volunteers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic to help the community as the state heads into wildfire season.

“The coronavirus pandemic will make it challenging to deploy trained disaster volunteers from other parts of the country should an emergency occur,” said Eric Myers, Interim Regional Disaster Officer. “In light of this, the Red Cross is asking you to be ready to help your community,” said Eric.

The Red Cross is currently putting those in need of a safe place to stay inside emergency hotel lodging due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the Red Cross will open traditional shelters if hotel stays are not possible.

There have also been additional precautions implemented as well as special training developed for their workforce. Red Cross needs volunteers to aid staff in sheltering reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and many other essential tasks needed offering both associate and supervisory level opportunities.

The Red Cross is also seeking help with assessing people’s health through daily observations and health screenings for COVID-19-like illnesses among shelter residents. Moreover, they are seeking anyone who is a registered nurse, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO and many other health service workers with active, current and unencumbered licenses to help with health services involving clinical tasks.

Among the available roles are also those for Certified Nursing Assistants, Certified Home Health Aides, student nurses and even medical students who can provide care in shelters. These roles could involve assisting with daily living activities, personal assistance services, providing health education and aiding in replacing medications, durable medical equipment or consumable medical supplies.

“Train now to be a Red Cross volunteer and answer the call to help if the need arises here in our region,” said Eric.