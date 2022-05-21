Spin E-Scooters + E-Bikes Launch on Lyft App in Fort Collins

Fort Collins residents can now streamline e-scooter and e-bike, rides with Spin via the Lyft app.

Why This Matters:

With gas prices at all-time highs, it’s now easier than ever for residents and visitors to use a sustainable and cost-effective mode of transportation for short journeys.

Making alternative transportation options easily accessible helps more people take advantage of Fort Collins’ extensive bike infrastructure and help cut down on car traffic.

Fort Collins is amongst the first cities in the world where this integration is live.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this exclusive partnership to bring access to Spin vehicles to Lyft riders in Fort Collins. This is the latest in a series of integrations focused on making it just as easy to get around cities via multimodal transportation as it is with a personal car,” said Ben Bear, CEO of Spin. “This partnership has been a long time in the making and it has been clear in every interaction with the Lyft team that we share both a common vision for the sustainable future of urban transportation and a commitment to working with cities and public transit authorities the right way.”



