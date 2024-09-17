Greeley City Council Appoints New Board and Commission Members; Seeks Applicants for Vacancies

The Greeley City Council has announced the following Board and Commissions appointments:

Sean Jean – Construction Trades Advisory and Appeals Board

– Construction Trades Advisory and Appeals Board Nicholas Nakamura – Judicial Review Board

– Judicial Review Board Larry Modlin – Planning Commission

– Planning Commission Christian J Schulte – Planning Commission

Also, the following Boards and Commissions have vacancies for those interested in providing valuable insight and feedback to Greeley’s local elected officials:

NEW: Housing for All Advisory Board – This new board will establish appropriate housing solutions within the community including options for affordable housing and strategic housing for economic development and population growth. Nine seats available. 2 seats will require affordable housing experience. 2 seats will require experience in homelessness. 2 seats will require a real estate/financing background. 1 seat will require a background from a funding organization. 1 seat will require a background from a best practice organization.

Citizen Transportation Advisory Board – 1 seat available now; 2 seats available in November.

Commission on Disabilities – 4 seats available.

Construction Trades Advisory & Appeals Board – 5 seats available. 2 of these seats require a building/construction background. 1 seat will require an electrical background.

Judicial Review Board – 2 seats available. 1 of these seats will require a business background.

Historic Preservation Commission – 2 seats will be available in October. 1 seat will require a historian background. 1 seat will require a realtor background.

Human Relations Commission – 2 seats available.

Stormwater Board – 1 seat available.

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board – 1 seat available.

Golf Course Advisory Board – 1 seat available.

Greeley Art Commission – 1 seat available now; 1 seat will be available in October.

Youth Commission – 2 adult advisor positions available.

The city will accept applications until 8 a.m., Tuesday, September 24. Apply online at https://greeleygov.com/ government/b-c.

Staff will schedule interviews for the week of October 7, with appointments made at the October 15 Council meeting.

For more information, call 970-350-9740.