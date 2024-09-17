Greeley City Council Appoints New Board and Commission Members; Seeks Applicants for Vacancies

The Greeley City Council has announced the following Board and Commissions appointments:
- Sean Jean – Construction Trades Advisory and Appeals Board
- Nicholas Nakamura – Judicial Review Board
- Larry Modlin – Planning Commission
- Christian J Schulte – Planning Commission
Also, the following Boards and Commissions have vacancies for those interested in providing valuable insight and feedback to Greeley’s local elected officials:
- NEW: Housing for All Advisory Board – This new board will establish appropriate housing solutions within the community including options for affordable housing and strategic housing for economic development and population growth. Nine seats available.
- 2 seats will require affordable housing experience.
- 2 seats will require experience in homelessness.
- 2 seats will require a real estate/financing background.
- 1 seat will require a background from a funding organization.
- 1 seat will require a background from a best practice organization.
- Citizen Transportation Advisory Board – 1 seat available now; 2 seats available in November.
- Commission on Disabilities – 4 seats available.
- Construction Trades Advisory & Appeals Board – 5 seats available.
- 2 of these seats require a building/construction background.
- 1 seat will require an electrical background.
- Judicial Review Board – 2 seats available.
- 1 of these seats will require a business background.
- Historic Preservation Commission – 2 seats will be available in October.
- 1 seat will require a historian background.
- 1 seat will require a realtor background.
- Human Relations Commission – 2 seats available.
- Stormwater Board – 1 seat available.
- Parks and Recreation Advisory Board – 1 seat available.
- Golf Course Advisory Board – 1 seat available.
- Greeley Art Commission – 1 seat available now; 1 seat will be available in October.
- Youth Commission – 2 adult advisor positions available.
The city will accept applications until 8 a.m., Tuesday, September 24. Apply online at https://greeleygov.com/
Staff will schedule interviews for the week of October 7, with appointments made at the October 15 Council meeting.
For more information, call 970-350-9740.
