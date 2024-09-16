Boulder Announced as One of Three Finalists to Host 2027 Sundance Film Festival

Boulder’s bid to host the Sundance Film Festival starting in 2027 has advanced to the final phase of the selection process. The Sundance Institute announced today that Boulder is one of the final cities under consideration.

“Boulder is the next natural home to the Sundance Film Festival and we are excited to be one of three finalists to host starting in 2027. Here in Colorado we cherish our creative communities, the jobs they create, and the economic contributions they make to our entire state, and the Sundance Film Festival would perfectly complement the work and creative activity already happening here in Colorado,” said Governor Jared Polis.

In July, Boulder was named one of six destinations under consideration to host the Sundance Film Festival starting in 2027. The selection followed the submission of a strong proposal by Boulder Convention and Visitors Bureau (Visit Boulder) with support from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), the Colorado Office of Film Television and Media (COFTM), and a regional coalition of partners, including the City of Boulder, the Boulder Chamber, the University of Colorado Boulder and the Stanley Film Center.

If selected, hosting the Festival in Colorado will create new jobs, attract out-of-state visitors, and boost winter tourism that will support small businesses in Boulder and surrounding areas while elevating Colorado’s creative industries.

“It has been a remarkable privilege to showcase Boulder’s artistic, hospitality and values-driven culture to the Sundance Institute as they search for a new home for the Sundance Film Festival. Being selected as a finalist reaffirms how closely Boulder aligns with the Festival’s vision and needs. Throughout this process, our local and state partners have demonstrated unwavering support, making this collaboration truly exceptional. As we enter the next phase of the selection process, we remain fully committed to putting forth our best effort and look forward to deepening our partnership with the Sundance Institute,” said Charlene Hoffman, CEO of Visit Boulder.

To support the development of a competitive proposal, the Colorado Economic Development Commission approved a one-time $1.5 million incentive. The non-state match for this funding substantially exceeds one-to-one, with cash and in-kind contributions from the City of Boulder and the coalition of regional partners. OEDIT is also contributing an additional $325,000 to the proposal, including $250,000 from the Colorado Office of Film Television and Media over five years and one-time contributions from the Colorado Tourism Office ($50,000) and Colorado Creative Industries ($25,000).

“I continue to be impressed by the thoughtfulness of the Sundance Institute throughout this selection process and the dedication of the team behind Boulder’s proposal, including Visit Boulder, Film Commissioner Donald Zuckerman, OEDIT Deputy Director Jeff Kraft and the many partners committed to realizing this incredible opportunity. Advancing to the final stage is an honor and a testament to our state’s commitment to the arts, elevating diverse voices, and growing the creative industries as a way to build an economy that works for everyone,” said OEDIT Executive Director, Eve Lieberman.