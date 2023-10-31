Reservoir Ridge Death Investigation Update 

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

by Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

Paul Gallenstein was located deceased on a west Fort Collins trail on September 10, 2023. An autopsy found that Mr. Gallenstein died as a result of a gunshot injury. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigators have been actively collecting evidence, conducting interviews, processing a wide area surrounding the trail where he was found, and working with the victim’s family to gain a clear picture of his life. After an extensive forensic analysis, they are investigating his death as a potential homicide.

“Our job is to follow the evidence in order to find the truth and help families seek justice. We cannot afford to speculate or assume, especially in a case like this,” said Sheriff John Feyen.

Mr. Gallenstein’s family is offering up to $50,000 for information that leads to the resolution of this case. His family shared the following statement:

The Gallenstein family would greatly appreciate any and all information the public may have regarding the investigation into Paul’s death. We know there is someone out there who knows what happened to Paul on Reservoir Ridge, and we beg that they come forward with information that will solve this case. The Gallenstein family also would appreciate privacy as we struggle to deal with Paul’s passing. This has had a devastating effect on our family as we grieve the loss of our husband, brother, and uncle.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who has information about this incident or who was near the Foothills Trail at Reservoir Ridge between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m. on September 10, 2023. People may provide info via the LCSO tipline at 970-498-7331 or visit larimer.gov/sheriff/gallenstein.

“Our investigators have been working hard to gain a better understanding of what happened to Paul,” said Sheriff Feyen. “Someone out there has information that will help bring closure to the Gallenstein family, and we need them to come forward.”

