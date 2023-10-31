Sexually Violent Predator Notification

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Through Friday, November 3, 2023, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office will have information posted on its website regarding the release of a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) into the community.

The information is being posted pursuant to Colorado Revised Statues 16-13-901 through 16-13-905 to specifically provide notification of the offender and to generally enhance public safety and protection.