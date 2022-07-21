Roosevelt National Forest Enacts Temporary Closure Area Following Buckhorn Flood

Following the fatal flooding events in the Buckhorn area, on July 15, Roosevelt National Forest Supervisor Monte Williams has enacted a temporary area closure on all National Forest lands between Buckhorn, Glen Haven, and the junction of Buckhorn Road and US Highway 34. The Forest is standing up a small team to assess the damage on national forest lands and to support Larimer County in flood recovery.

“Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic event,” Williams said. “This closure will remain in place while the team assesses the damage and assists with immediate flood recovery needs.”

For more information visit: www.fs.usda.gov.