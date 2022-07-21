Studying Global Warming at the World’s Best Universities

Mary Spears

With global warming on the rise, the need for professional researchers on this topic has grown too. It can often be daunting to weigh your options when it comes to the best universities to study at. Every institution has its pros and cons that must be considered before making a final decision. Only after learning more about different schools, you can understand which one is a perfect fit for you.

Below you can find the list of the best universities to study global warming.

Oxford University

In the World University Rankings of 2022, Oxford University came out as number 1. Oxford University has an environmental change institute that offers scholarships to students who have an interest in researching environmental sustainability. They also offer internships to undergraduate students studying climate change. Oxford is one of the best institutions in the world. What sets the institution apart when it comes to environmental studies is that it provides every student with a mentor to help them conduct their research along with financial aid. The university is located in England.

Harvard University

Harvard offers both undergraduate and graduate courses in environmental conservation. They ranked the number 1 university globally for several years until 2022 when they came in at number 3. During summer breaks, undergraduate students interested in researching topics about environmental issues receive financial support from the institution. The students have the option of working with a faculty member and becoming their research assistants or doing their own research. Harvard is located in Boston, USA.

Duke University

Duke University has partnered with institutions globally to offer year-round programs. These programs help students study environmental issues to get a global perspective. Young people pursuing environmental-related studies at the institution have helpful facilities. They include a 7000-acre forest and a marine lab. These resources are what make the university stand out among others. Duke University has been using a forest as a classroom and lab since 1931. The topics studied today are more diverse than ever before. Duke University, located in Durham, is ranked number 23.

Stanford University

Stanford runs a program known as The Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment. The institute offers leadership programs to graduate and postdoctoral students, for example, ‘The Rising Environmental Leaders’ program. For undergraduate students, Stanford University offers the Forum for Undergraduate Environmental Leadership. The institution also publishes thousands of research papers every year and still has space for new students to publish their research. Stanford is located in California and is ranked number 4 in the 2022 global rankings.

Imperial College of London

This famous institution offers a master’s program in Environmental Technology. The program covers both Natural and Social Sciences. Students learn about environmental pollution and how to mitigate its effects. They have a discipline known as the Human Natural World interface. It teaches how the environment interacts with its surroundings. The university is located in England, UK and ranked number 12 globally.

Tsinghua University – China

This university was ranked number 16 this year. Tsinghua University’s School of Environment has a mission to create sustainability while minimizing pollution. It partners with institutions around the world to provide technical and theoretical knowledge. This knowledge applies to environmental conservation initiatives all around China. The university is located in Beijing.

University of Queensland – Australia

This is Australia’s highest-rated university for environmental studies and research. Their programs address various issues, such as:

Landscape ecology Environmental impact assessment Global changes in Biology Aquatic, and soil environments, among others.

They have won various awards relating to Environmental Science Studies. These include Eureka prices from the Australian Museum. Their researchers have strong relationships with important scientific organizations, including ‘The Great Barrier Reef Marine Authority.’ University of Queensland- Australia has been ranked 24th in the world (as for 2022). Wageningen University and Research Center.

The university is located in the Netherlands. It offers great master’s programs in environmental sciences. Its programs are diverse and include disciplines such as Urban Environmental Management and Climate Studies. The institution ranked 53.

Summing up

A lot of universities around the globe have created top-notch Environmental Science programs to combat the ever-growing threat to our environment, which is global warming.

Author’s BIO

Mary Spears is a researcher and creative writer. She works at one of the top US institutions. Mary enjoys spending time outdoors and learning new things about the environment.