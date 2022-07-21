Banner Medical Group Partners with Local Spine Surgeons

Front Range Brain and Spine physicians relocate in Fort Collins

Banner Medical Group has entered into a professional services agreement with Fort Collins-based Front Range Center for Brain and Spine Surgery, P.C., effective July 1.

The medical practice includes:

Dr. Timothy Wirt, Neurosurgeon

Dr. Donn Turner, Neurosurgeon

Dr. Douglas Beard, Orthopedic surgeon

These long-time community physicians specialize in spine surgery and will move their clinical practice to Banner Health Center at Lady Moon Drive and an outreach clinic in Cheyenne, Wyoming. They will perform procedures at Banner Fort Collins Medical Center and Banner Surgery Centers.

The group brings a developed and long-standing regional practice to Banner Health in Northern Colorado, primarily from southeastern Wyoming, southwestern Nebraska, and Colorado.

Drs. Beard, Turner, and Wirt will not be employed by Banner Medical Group as part of the professional agreement. Banner Medical Group physicians will continue to provide brain and spine surgical services in addition to the physicians with Front Range Center for Brain and Spine. The three providers will retain their clinic phone number, 970-493-1292.

Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country. The system owns and operates 30 acute-care hospitals, Banner Health Network, Banner – University Medicine, academic and employed physician groups, long-term care centers, outpatient surgery centers, and an array of other services, including Banner Urgent Care, family clinics, home care, and hospice services, pharmacies and a nursing registry. Banner Health is in six states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, and Wyoming.

For more information, visit www.BannerHealth.com.