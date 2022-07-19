Short-Term Rental Regulation Update in Progress, Community Input Needed

An update to the Larimer County Land Use Code covering current short-term rental regulations in unincorporated Larimer County has begun.

The six to eight-week update will align the code with the changes and expansions in the home-sharing and rental markets to address community concerns about neighborhood impacts and the compatibility of those properties. County-wide community input from Larimer County residents is needed including those living in the Estes Valley, to ensure a comprehensive update. Community members can share short-term rental comments, feedback, and ideas through an online questionnaire until August 28 by visiting the Larimer County Short-Term Rental Questionnaire.

Two additional events are also scheduled to gather more input from the community:

