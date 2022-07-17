Houska Automotive Donates Car to Project Self-Sufficiency

For a dozen years, Houska Automotive in Fort Collins has partnered with Project Self-Sufficiency to award a quality, used vehicle to one of the nonprofit’s participants. This year, it’s proud to donate a refurbished 2010 Chevy Malibu to Cire Brown and his three children. Cire has been in Project Self-Sufficiency’s program since 2020, and he is going to Front Range Community College to get his degree in criminal justice.

“Houska Automotive is dedicated to making sure that our neighbors are being transported in a vehicle that is safe, reliable and runs well,” said LJ Houska, company vice president. “After 70 years of serving our community, we’re honored that we’re in a position to give back and support Cire and the great work done by Project Self-Sufficiency.”

Reliable transportation is critical as single parents enrolled in Project Self-Sufficiency take steps to increase their education, gain work experience, and become economically independent while building a strong, healthy family. “When a participant’s car breaks down – and they are unable to get themselves to and from school – it increases their risk of dropping out BY FAR or failing classes,” said Project Self-Sufficiency’s Natasia Lovato Garcia who coordinates the Cars for Families Program and was a previous vehicle recipient.

“I would like to thank Project Self-Sufficiency and Houska Automotive for creating their partnered donor program,” said Cire Brown. “It means the world to my family that we have folks like you all who believe in us participants and know the road to success may have obstacles along the way – reliable transportation being one of them – and can make or break someone’s ability to achieve their goals. I am the lucky recipient of this wonderful donor program and am looking forward to the goal’s miles ahead a lot more confidently.”

“One of the highlights of The Lagoon Summer Concert Series is celebrating this giveaway with the crowd at a concert,” said Connie Hanrahan, founder of Mantooth Company, which has presented the Lagoon Summer Concert Series for the past 25 years. “We sincerely thank Houska for their tireless commitment to supporting nonprofits – and families – in our community.”