Snowfall Alert: Northern Colorado Braces for Wintry Weather Ahead

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As I stepped outside this morning, the crisp air and overcast skies signaled the arrival of snow in Northern Colorado. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Colorado State University, our region is gearing up for a wintry mix over the next three days.

NOAA forecasts indicate that temperatures will range between the mid-20s to low 30s°F, creating ideal conditions for snowfall. While specific precipitation amounts may vary across different areas, residents can expect a noticeable accumulation of snow. The colder temperatures are attributed to a cold front moving in from the northwest, bringing with it increased moisture and chances of precipitation.

Colorado State University’s atmospheric science department supports this outlook, highlighting that the weather pattern is typical for this time of year. They note that the mountainous regions may experience heavier snowfall compared to the plains due to elevation and atmospheric conditions.

It’s the perfect time to prepare for the colder days ahead—whether that means pulling out your winter gear, ensuring your vehicle is ready for slick roads, or simply enjoying the serene beauty that a fresh layer of snow brings to our landscapes.

Sources:

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA): Weather Forecast for Northern Colorado

Colorado State University Atmospheric Science Department: CSU Weather Resources