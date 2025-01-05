Major Concrete Repairs on Harmony Road to Begin Jan. 6: What Fort Collins Drivers Need to Know

The City of Fort Collins Streets Department is set to launch a significant concrete repair project on East Harmony Road between South College Avenue (U.S. Highway 287) and South Timberline Road. Scheduled to kick off Monday, Jan. 6, 2024, the project is part of the City’s ongoing Street Maintenance Program (SMP).
What to Expect: Lane Closures and Traffic Adjustments
Drivers can expect lane closures and evolving traffic patterns throughout the construction period, which is anticipated to last 6–8 weeks, weather permitting. Business access along the affected corridor will remain open, but alternate routes are strongly recommended to minimize delays.
Construction Timeline and Future Work
The concrete repairs mark the first phase of a larger project. Once this phase is complete, asphalt milling and paving are tentatively slated to begin in April 2025, further enhancing the roadway’s durability and safety.
Work Zone Details
- Work Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Some work may occur outside these hours or on weekends to expedite progress.
- Access: Business access will be maintained throughout the construction period.
Stay Informed
For real-time updates and more information, residents and commuters can visit the following resources:
- Project Updates: fcgov.com/harmonyroadwork
- Citywide Construction Projects: fcgov.com/construction
- Street Maintenance Program Details: fcgov.com/smp
Stay tuned for updates, and plan ahead to keep your commute stress-free during this essential infrastructure improvement.
Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.
BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released!Click to Donate
Be the first to comment