Major Concrete Repairs on Harmony Road to Begin Jan. 6: What Fort Collins Drivers Need to Know

The City of Fort Collins Streets Department is set to launch a significant concrete repair project on East Harmony Road between South College Avenue (U.S. Highway 287) and South Timberline Road. Scheduled to kick off Monday, Jan. 6, 2024, the project is part of the City’s ongoing Street Maintenance Program (SMP).

What to Expect: Lane Closures and Traffic Adjustments

Drivers can expect lane closures and evolving traffic patterns throughout the construction period, which is anticipated to last 6–8 weeks, weather permitting. Business access along the affected corridor will remain open, but alternate routes are strongly recommended to minimize delays.

Construction Timeline and Future Work

The concrete repairs mark the first phase of a larger project. Once this phase is complete, asphalt milling and paving are tentatively slated to begin in April 2025, further enhancing the roadway’s durability and safety.

Work Zone Details

Work Hours : Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Some work may occur outside these hours or on weekends to expedite progress.

: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Some work may occur outside these hours or on weekends to expedite progress. Access: Business access will be maintained throughout the construction period.

Stay Informed

For real-time updates and more information, residents and commuters can visit the following resources:

Project Updates : fcgov.com/harmonyroadwork

: fcgov.com/harmonyroadwork Citywide Construction Projects : fcgov.com/construction

: fcgov.com/construction Street Maintenance Program Details: fcgov.com/smp

Stay tuned for updates, and plan ahead to keep your commute stress-free during this essential infrastructure improvement.