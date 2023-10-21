Speed Limit Changes Coming to Us 287 and 1st Street in Loveland Starting October 23

Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.

Speed limit changes along US 287 and 1st Street will take effect starting Oct. 23.

The City of Loveland, in partnership with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), conducted several traffic studies this summer that monitored crash data, speeds, parking, pedestrian and bicycle activity, adjacent land use, and other categories to improve traffic control in the area.

“Our overall goal with the speed limit changes is to increase safety for the traveling public. While some speed limits are increasing, some are decreasing to make sure we’re considering all modes of transportation for road users,” said City Engineer Nicole Hahn.

Working closely with CDOT, the City of Loveland examined locations where speed limit adjustments of 5 mph were deemed necessary by the collected data. The following locations will be adjusted:

Southbound US 287 north of 57 th Avenue: An increase to 55 mph

Avenue: An increase to 55 mph Southbound US 287 near Hwy 60: An increase to 55 mph

Northbound and southbound US 287 near 29 th Street: A reduction to 35 mph

Street: A reduction to 35 mph Northbound and southbound US 287 from Loveland Burial Park to 1 st Street (one-way): Reductions in speed limits by 5 mph at each speed limit sign

Street (one-way): Reductions in speed limits by 5 mph at each speed limit sign 1st Street west of Wilson and east of Boise Avenue: A reduction to 35 mph

Speed limit changes were carefully considered to align with existing speeds and provide consistency with the speed limits in the south and north bounds. Reductions in speed limits were to adhere to the categories reviewed from the traffic study data, emphasizing safety for all road users.

View current and upcoming construction projects throughout the City on the “Cone Zone” webpage at: lovgov.org/ConeZone. Additionally, residents are encouraged to follow the City of Loveland’s Nextdoor and X, formerly known as Twitter, social media pages for additional notices about traffic operation projects.