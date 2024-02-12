State of the City to Be Held February 26

Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt and City Manager Kelly DiMartino will host the State of the City Monday, Feb. 26, at the Lincoln Center.

The annual event is an opportunity to reflect on the events and accomplishments of 2023, and I look forward to the future of Fort Collins.

This year’s State of the City will be held in the Canyon West Ballroom at the Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The presentation will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a reception. Spanish and ASL interpretation will be provided.

Seating is limited, and attendees should RSVP by Feb. 16 at www.fcgov.com/stateofthecity.

The presentation will be streamed live on the City’s YouTube channel. For more information or to access the live stream, visit www.fcgov.com/stateofthecity.

In addition, the page will include the annual Report to the Community, which highlights more key initiatives and accomplishments from the past year.